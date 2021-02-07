Four brave teens jump in to save the life of another teenager on EC coast

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has commended four girls for their efforts in saving a teenage girl who was swept away by rip currents at Checkers beach in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSRI said the girls were approached by a mom frantically needing help. She indicated that her son and her daughter were being swept out to sea.

Lisa Stumpf, 19, and Megan Johnson, 14, saw the siblings in difficulty in the surfline and immediately alerted their friend, Abbygail Janse van Rensburg, 14, and Lisa's twin sister, Karla Stumpf.

The girls then raised the alarm, alerting the NSRI and the emergency services.

The boy was able to reach the shore without assistance, but the girl was caught in rip currents and continued to be swept further out to sea.