Woman's body found floating in Cape Town surf, police investigating

Police and sea rescue officials made a grisly discovery on Sunday when a woman’s body was found floating in the surf in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The body was recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers, assisted by police divers and lifeguards. It was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.

Police on Monday appealed for help in identifying the deceased.

The young woman, who has not yet been identified, was dressed only in a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra and is believed to have been about 30 years old.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police to identify the body is requested to contact Warrant Officer Olivier on 082 759 0079, or Sea Point police on 021 430 3700,” Western Cape police said in a statement.