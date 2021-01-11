South Africa

Woman's body found floating in Cape Town surf, police investigating

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2021 - 09:38
Police divers recovered a body floating in the sea near Sea Point on Sunday. Stock photo.
Police divers recovered a body floating in the sea near Sea Point on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police and sea rescue officials made a grisly discovery on Sunday when a woman’s body was found floating in the surf in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The body was recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers, assisted by police divers and lifeguards. It was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.

Police on Monday appealed for help in identifying the deceased.

The young woman, who has not yet been identified, was dressed only in a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra and is believed to have been about 30 years old.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police to identify the body is requested to contact  Warrant Officer Olivier on 082 759 0079, or Sea Point police on 021 430 3700,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

Neighbours find woman buried in shallow grave, husband arrested

When a wife was not seen the day after neighbours heard an argument the previous evening, their suspicions were aroused.
News
1 day ago

Maintenance workers' bodies recovered from sewage pit at V&A Waterfront

The bodies of two maintenance workers were recovered from a sewage pit behind a hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X