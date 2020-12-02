South Africa

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Rooi Els in False Bay

By TimesLIVE - 02 December 2020 - 08:59
National Sea Rescue Institute crews were among the searchers who found the body of fisherman Donovan Williams.
National Sea Rescue Institute crews were among the searchers who found the body of fisherman Donovan Williams.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A fisherman has died and another is missing after their vessel capsized off Rooi Els in the Western Cape.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries sent its condolences to the family of Donovan Williams on Wednesday.

It said his body was found by a search party of members from the National Sea Rescue Institute, Western Cape emergency medical services and the police.

"The department would like to extend a message of hope to the family of the missing fisherman, Godley Adams," it said.

The men were part of a crew of five aboard a small-scale fishing vessel, Nadia, which capsized on November 26 at Rooi Els, near Gordon's Bay. The other three men survived.

TimesLIVE

Six-year-old drowns in river outside Pietermaritzburg

Two people, including a six-year-old boy, drowned in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
News
1 year ago

Fishermen drown in makeshift boat

Two fishermen drowned while using a makeshift boat on a dam in the North West.
News
1 year ago

‘Spiritual leader’ drowns while searching for missing boy, 12

A 'spiritual leader' drowned in the OIifants River after promising community members he would find a missing teenager, who was swept away on December ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X