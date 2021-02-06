South Africa

Slight rise in Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours but fewer new infections recorded

06 February 2021 - 08:53
A total of 297 people died as a result of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.
There were 3,749 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours — just two fewer than the number recorded on Thursday.

While the infection numbers recorded on Friday were slightly lower than the previous day, the number of deaths was higher.

The health ministry reported 297 Covid-related deaths — a jump from the 261 deaths reported on Thursday.

Limpopo accounted for the bulk of the fatalities with 68 reported.

Gauteng followed with 52 and then the Eastern Cape with 49. The Free State recorded 40 fatalities while KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape both recorded 35. Mpumalanga had 16 Covid-related deaths while the Northern Cape had only two.

The total number of people who have died from the virus in the country is 45,902.

The health ministry reported that recovery rate stood at 1,335,618, which represents a recovery rate of 90,8%

