South Africa

Company concerned by 'lack of safety data in the majority of studies'

Drug maker Merck warns against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

05 February 2021 - 11:30
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Merck & Co warned that there was no scientific basis for ivermectin's potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19 from preclinical studies.
Merck & Co warned that there was no scientific basis for ivermectin's potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19 from preclinical studies.
Image: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF

Drug maker Merck & Co has warned against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19, saying there is no evidence of its efficacy and safety.

The anti-parasite drug has been around for more than 40 years but only for use in animals.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) also warned this week that ivermectin is still illegal in SA for use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in humans, except by approved medical practitioners in controlled compassionate use.

Merck warned that there was no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19 from preclinical studies.

The company said there was no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with Covid-19, and there is a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.

“Company scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety.

“We do not believe that the data available supports the safety and efficacy of ivermectin beyond the doses and populations indicated in the regulatory agency-approved prescribing information.”

TimesLIVE

Court allows doctors to use ivermectin pending application to authorities

A Pretoria high court order on Tuesday allows doctors to start ivermectin treatment concurrently with the submission of an application to the SA ...
News
3 days ago

Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m

In a space of two weeks, six foreign nationals gave been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for being in possession of ...
News
5 days ago

Zim doctors push for Ivermectin in Covid-19 treatment

Doctors in Zimbabwe have formally appealed for permission to use Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients, asserting the drug is part of a combination ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X