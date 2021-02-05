SA records 3,751 new Covid-19 infections and 261 deaths in 24 hours

This takes the cumulative number of cases in SA to 1,466,767 and total fatalities to 45,605.

The new cases came from 31,032 tests at a positivity rate of 12.1%.

Of the new deaths, 56 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 53 were in Gauteng, 44 were in the Eastern Cape, 42 in the Northern Cape, 41 in the Western Cape, 12 were in the Free State, 11 in the North West and two in the Northern Cape.

To date, 1,323,186 recoveries had been recorded at a recovery rate of 90.5%.

TimesLIVE