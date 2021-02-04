100,000 Zimbabweans will get free Covid vaccination, thanks to China

About 100,000 Zimbabweans will be vaccinated against Covid-19 courtesy of a donation by China, expected within a week.

The 100,000 are drawn from front-line workers, the elderly and people with underlying illnesses. Zimbabwe will receive about 200,000 doses of the two-shot Sinopharm vaccine.

The front-line workers in Zimbabwe are nurses, police and the army. They make up the majority of the civil service of about 350,000.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping “for taking a leading role in contributing to our national vaccine deployment strategy”.

Speaking during a virtual World Cancer Day commemoration, Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga said the vaccination programme would be optional and free, because life should not be bought.

“The government of Zimbabwe will roll out Covid-19 vaccines for free, to all our citizens who may wish to be vaccinated,” he said.