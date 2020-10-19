Zondo within his 'right to probe Malema and Floyd'

The commission of inquiry into state capture is not confined to investigating people who have been implicated by witnesses that have testified before it.

This is the view of experts who reacted to a Sunday Times report that the Zondo commission is now investigating EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.

According to the paper, the Zondo commission has subpoenaed SA’s four commercial banks to provide the financial records of the two EFF leaders. Also under investigation is Malema’s wife Mantoa, his late grandmother Sarah, his lawyer Ian Levitt, his Ratanang Family Trust and several companies linked to him through his associates.

Also being investigated is Shivambu’s brother Brian and his companies. Brian Shivambu’s companies were implicated in the R2.3bn VBS Mutual Bank heist.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive director Lawson Naidoo said: “The commission has an investigative team. They are looking at all aspects of the terms of reference. If, as a result of those investigations, it leads them in a certain direction, they will follow those leads. It is not necessarily limited to the evidence that is given by witnesses before the commission.