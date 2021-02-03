South Africa

Man (22) sentenced to life in jail for raping wheelchair-bound pensioner (83)

By Mpho Koka - 03 February 2021 - 15:36
Image: Allan Swart/123RF
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Siyabonga Buthelezi has been sentenced to life and 12 months imprisonment by the KwaDukuza regional court in KwaZulu-Natal for the robbery and rape of an 83-year-old woman in the Ntshawini area.  

Buthelezi, 22, was convicted on the charges of robbery and rape by the same court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the victim was physically challenged and relied on a wheelchair to move around.

The incident took place in November 2018 when the accused, who was known to the victim, entered her home in the early hours of the morning. He  dragged her from the bed onto the floor and repeatedly banged her head on the cement floor. The accused then raped her, stole her bag containing R27 and fled the scene. She waited till the next morning and called out for help when she saw her neighbour walking past.

The victim was then taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had indeed been raped.

 Her daughter said  the pensioner  was able to identify the accused as he was known to her and used to visit   her grandsons.

Director of the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal adv Elaine Zungu welcomed the sentence. “The victim in this matter was not only 83 years old but was physically challenged and thus unable to defend herself against the 22-year-old male. It is hoped that this sentence will send out a strong message that GBV (Gender Based Violence) will not be tolerated within our society. The prosecutor and the SAPS who worked on this matter are commended,” said Zungu. 

 

