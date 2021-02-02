Parolees held for murder and robbery after missing man's body found with bullet wounds

The body of a man who had been reported missing, Bhekuyise Mazibuko, was found by police on Monday night dumped in bushes near an old mine in the Leenek area, in northern KZN. He had been robbed of his vehicle and shot in the chest.

The 56-year-old was reported missing on Sunday by his family at Hlobane SAPS after he failed to arrive home.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said Vryheid police are investigating charges of murder, robbery, defeating the ends of justice, possession of stolen property and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Gwala said two suspects appeared in the Carolina magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The docket was transferred to Vryheid SAPS. Both suspects were out on parole for a case of rape, assault and house robbery. One of the suspects was wanted for a case of rape opened at Hlobane in April 2019,” she said.