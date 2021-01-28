Northern Cape man gets 23 years for rape of girl aged 14

A 23-year-old man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape was sentenced to a 23-year jail term on Wednesday for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in March 2019.

Kobus Julies is also expected to appear in court next month for another case of rape.

Police said Julies accosted the girl while she was walking home from Pampierstad to a smallholdings in Hartswater.

“While walking home she met up with the accused who grabbed her and threatened her with a knife before forcing her to undress in the veld. He then raped her and fled the scene,” police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said in a statement.

Julies was arrested about a week later after the victim spotted the accused at Pampierstad Mountain View and alerted the investigating officer, who immediately arrested him.

After being detained, Julies escaped from custody but was rearrested on the same day.

Julies was found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years' imprisonment for rape and five years' imprisonment for escape from lawful custody.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name was recorded in the National Sexual Offences Register.

Julies is also linked to another rape case involving a 23-year-old female that will be heard in the Warrenton circuit court in February.

