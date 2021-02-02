Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene of the crime.

"We are going to see if there is any responsibility on the part of any officials or public servants of the National Migration Institute itself," Mexico's interior minister, Olga Sanchez, said on Monday.

State prosecutors have so far genetically identified two Guatemalans and two Mexicans among the 19 victims, whose bodies were badly charred.

Some Guatemalan families have said they feared loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed in Tamaulipas.

A truck found at the scene of the crime had been seized by immigration authorities in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon in December, local media reported.