UK imposes sanctions on four Zimbabwean security chiefs

By Reuters - 01 February 2021 - 16:14
The UK has imposed sanctions on four senior Zimbabwean security officials. File photo.
The UK on Monday announced sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel and freeze their assets.

It cited a crackdown on protests in January 2019 which killed 17, and post-election violence in 2018, as it introduced the sanctions on minister for state security Owen Ncube, as well as heads of police and intelligence organisations.

“These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“These sanctions target senior individuals in the government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans.”

