Mixed feelings as consignment lands at OR Tambo

'President must lead by example and take vaccine first'

Today is an important day in the country’s fight against Covid-19 as we receive vaccine from India. The virus has killed tens of thousands of people. Mpho Koka spoke to people about what the arrival of the vaccine means to them.



Philabadane Mluma, 30, from Alexandra, Johannesburg, said: “I am aware that the vaccine is arriving tomorrow [today] and I am happy that the government has found a vaccine. I am going to take the vaccine for the sake of my health and safety. They [government] have been promising us time and time again that the vaccine is coming. I happy that it is finally here.”..