Alexandra gogo feeds families who 'fell through the cracks' during lockdown

“I had more than 200 children coming to me and saying they are orphans and they are hungry. I couldn’t turn them away so I started cooking for them,” says 71-year-old Sylvia Mvumvu from Alexandra, Gauteng.

Mvumvu was born in Johannesburg and has always lived in Alexandra. She has been running a non-profit organisation (NPO) called Siyondla Umphakathi from her home since 2011. What started with providing regular meals to an orphaned child now provides regular meals to 35 families in the area.

Mvumvu said the word spread quickly that the child was receiving food from her.

“The thing that limited me then was the size of my pot. I realised there is a hunger problem in Alexandra and the school feeding schemes are not enough,” she said.

After approaching the department of social development for advice, Mvumvu registered an NPO and partnered with shops in the township. She said she also started sending food home because “the children would often ask me to dish a bit more so they could eat with their gogos at home”.

In 2016, Mvumvu secured a contract with Woolworths in Centurion. The contract is renewed every six months.