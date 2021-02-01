Singer Nokukhanya Dlamini recalls how Khumalo guided her in her career

SA's Nightingale, a mentor like no other

Songstress Nokukhanya Dlamini says she owes the late Sibongile Khumalo a debt of gratitude for the immense contribution she made to her career.



Dlamini, who backed Khumalo for years and toured the world with her, said meeting the renowned jazz and opera icon changed her life and her career in music. The 63-year-old Khumalo died on Thursday from stroke-related complications. Dlamini, a product of Joyous Celebration and Family Factory, said Khumalo taught her everything about singing. She described Khumalo as a mother, mentor, and a very supportive friend...