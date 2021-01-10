Crime intelligence bosses lose bids to have suspensions overturned

National crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs and five other senior crime intelligence officers will have to foot their legal bills after they lost a high court bid to have their suspensions overturned.

Jacobs, Brig Albo Lombard, Col Isaac Walljee, Col Manogaran Gopal, Maj-Gen Maperemisa Lekalakala, and Col Bale Matamela were all suspended between December 8 and 10 after allegations by the inspector-general of Intelligence of abuse of the secret service account to fraudulently procure personal protective equipment last year.

Instead of accepting their suspension — with full pay — pending an investigation and internal disciplinary process, the top cops decided to take their employer, national commissioner Gen Kehla Sitole, to court claiming his decision to suspend them was unlawful.

They claimed he did not adhere to the Intelligence Services Oversight (ISO) Act in taking the decision.

However, the Pretoria high court found on Friday that not only was Sitole, the second respondent in the matter, entitled to take action against his staff upon being made aware of their alleged misconduct, he was legally obligated to do so.

The officers' suspensions came days after the Inspector-General of Intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, the third respondent in the matter, alerted Sitole to allegations of procurement irregularities on November 27.

According to the judgment, on November 30 Sitole appointed Lt-Gen Francinah Vuma to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations against the senior cops. They were all served with notices of intention to suspend and invited to make written submissions on why they should not be suspended.

A day later, on December 1, police minister Bheki Cele, cited as the first respondent in the case, sent a letter to Sitole stating that the inspector-general must submit a report to him and that until the report has been submitted the suspensions should be halted. On December 4, Cele addressed another letter to Sitole reiterating his position, read the judgment.