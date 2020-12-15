Archbishop and pastor warned they must appear for investigation
Living Ministries officials threatened with criminal charges
The chairperson of a Chapter 9 institution has threatened to open criminal cases against officials from the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries should they fail to appear during investigative hearings into allegations of sexual abuse, financial misconduct and philandering.
The warning comes after church leader Archbishop Stephen Zondo and senior pastor Lydia Malete lost another bid in the South Gauteng High Court to interdict the commission from continuing with the hearings, which started last month...
