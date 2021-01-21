'Hamba kahle, Mkhonto': Mzansi mourns the death of minister Jackson Mthembu
Social media was flooded with tributes to late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu after his death on Thursday morning.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that Mthembu had died of Covid-19 related complications. He was 62 at the time of his death.
On January 11, Mthembu announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after “showing some symptoms”.
“Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for an abdominal pain. After undergoing some tests, I tested positive for Covid-19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he wrote.
Mthembu was a prominent part of the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, communicating key messages about the virus to citizens.
“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss,” Ramaphosa said in tribute to Mthembu.
Social media was filled with messages of condolences and tribute to Mthembu, dominating the Twitter trends list with thousands of tweets.
Really saddened to hear of the passing of #Jacksonmthembu a likeable man with loads of approachability. He was a decent human and SA is worse off without him RIP Sir. #RIPJacksonMthembu— Dave (@Damin_za) January 21, 2021
Covid19 is really here to take & destroy. Cde @JacksonMthembu_ was a genuine leader, dependable, solid & dedicated servant of the people of South Africa. We mourn his loss & won’t forget his Comradeship & sacrifice for our people. Sincere condolences to his family. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/7oCPJ6nAgw— Baphelele M (@BapsMhlaba) January 21, 2021
🕊️| The DA extends sincere condolences to Minister Jackson Mthembu's family and loved ones during this difficult time.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 21, 2021
"You have lost a generous man with a big heart and an even bigger sense of humour." - @jsteenhuisen, DA Leader
Lala ngoxolo Mvelase. 🤍https://t.co/sNW6G2uPyW
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness"— 05th November (@pitsode1) January 21, 2021
Rest in Power Jackson Mthembu
Hamba kahle, Mkhonto,
Wee, Mkhonto, Mkhonto weSizwe!#RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/5lAbnYUkCR
I am absolutely sad about Jackson Mthembu. Never met him but he would hold my attention every time I saw him on tv. Sad and not that it matters but condolences. ❤️— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 21, 2021
Sad news indeed. Condolences to the Mthembu family.— Mapula Milli (@MapulaMokgosang) January 21, 2021
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away today. 😢 pic.twitter.com/U4keu2y6nu
Another moment in our endless grieving journey 😭... condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Minister Jackson Mthembu. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/qBLI5P46LE— Katlego Maseng 🧠 (@KatlegoMaseng1) January 21, 2021
Oh man😥, Rest In Peace Minister Jackson Mthembu, this virus is cruel. Condolences to the Family and South Africans.#JacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/lJPmcnCLkt— JR (@JrMashiane) January 21, 2021
This Covid-19 is real, it tears families apart, we are losing so many people. Oh man 😭 Jackson Mthembu is no more #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/OtRUYOT9H4— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) January 21, 2021
What a great man, what a great leader. Rest in Peace Jackson Mthembu @JacksonMthembu_ #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/YAAqjOtVGE— Nyiko Chuma (@Nyiko_Chum) January 21, 2021
Another giant, and a patriot, has fallen. Deep condolences and thoughts to the family of Minister Jackson Mthembu. pic.twitter.com/3Reypp6nrx— We wear masks (@HospitalAssocSA) January 21, 2021
Jackson Mthembu had that aura, that positive vibe thingy. He was immensely likeable. Rest easy Cde Mjekejeke pic.twitter.com/CXfDtwFIJO— NaPetha (@ThuliNtonga) January 21, 2021
Don't usually do RIP posts unless it's someone very very close to my heart. Rest well Minister Jackson Mthembu.— Thabang (@Great_Kopi) January 21, 2021
Your love for the ANC was evident pic.twitter.com/iYv9PXp5r7
