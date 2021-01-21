South Africa

Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications

By Staff Reporter - 21 January 2021 - 14:57
Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, died on Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that Mthembu died earlier that morning.

Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends,” he said.

This is a developing story.

