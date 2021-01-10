Nine matric markers in quarantine after colleague dies in KZN hospital

“Indications are that some markers go to centres knowing they are positive and we urge them not to do so as it is dangerous to the health of their colleagues and themselves,” said Mhlanga.

A total of 101 of the 8,730 markers who were expected to mark in KwaZulu-Natal did not arrive on the first day of work this week because of, among other reasons, the fear of contracting the virus.

Nomarashiya Caluza, the South African Democratic Teachers Union secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, said the union has asked the department to ensure markers who shared the room with the deceased marker are isolated and tested.

“The department is advised to provide psychological support to other markers in the centre and conduct random testing for all markers,” she said.

Sadtu was worried at “the state of affairs at some marking centres in the province”.

Caluza said: “Since markers reported for duty, there were cases where the union has intervened, which include a large number of teachers who did not have accommodation.”