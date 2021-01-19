Abdul Bhamjee was more than a PRO to the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ which formed from 1985‚ and was also a driver of its marketing and financial success‚ SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said.

Jordaan said Bhamjee was also a strong voice for a single South African football league and governing body in the fractured 1980s.

The NSL‚ breaking away from the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL)‚ which was formed in 1970‚ set new standards in marketing and capitalised on sponsorship and TV broadcast rights. It set a platform for today’s even more lucrative and professional Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ which was formed in 1996.

Bhamjee‚ who died aged 83 in Johannesburg on Monday night‚ as the exuberant PRO of the NSL was‚ Jordaan said‚ “the face of the organisation”.

“Abdul Bhamjee was one of the flamboyant characters in South African football‚” Jordaan said on Tuesday.

“He made the position of PRO almost the head of marketing in the organisation. He really drove that process. If he went to a BP [Top 8] final he would be dressed in green pants and a yellow jacket‚ always aligning himself in his dress with the sponsor.”

Bhamjee was among the football leaders who led the breakaway from the NPSL‚ run under the iron grip of George Thabe and auspices of the all-black SA National Football Association (Sanfa)‚ to form the NSL.

While multiracial football began in 1976‚ defying apartheid laws‚ the administration of the sport remained splintered and at odds with each other among racial ruling bodies. The NSL aimed for a single multiracial league and governing body run under new standards of marketing and professionalism.

“I [have] known Abdul Bhamjee for a long time because he came from the SA Sports Federation [coloured and Indian SASF]‚ and then he was suspended there‚” Jordaan said.

“He left their professional league [Federation Professional League]‚ and joined people like [NSL general manager] Cyril Kobus and [Kaizer Chiefs owner] Kaizer Motaung.

“They broke away from the NPSL‚ which was the first professional league of Sanfa‚ and formed the National Soccer League‚ the NSL. And the NSL formed the governing body Sasa‚ the Soccer Association of South Africa.

“In the late 1980s‚ after the second state of emergency it was clear that apartheid was coming to an end‚ and in 1987 the ANC in exile gave the instruction that the end is near and there must be an end of these racially-separated bodies‚ and we should form one single body.