Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest

A father from Centurion was arrested for rushing to a nearby hospital during curfew hours to buy formula milk for his newborn baby.

His lawyer, Lily Rautenbach, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the man went to the pharmacy at Netcare Unitas Hospital at around 1am on Friday to buy formula milk for his two-day-old baby.

The baby was born on January 6. Both mom and baby were discharged from hospital on January 7, Rautenbach said.

“After the baby and mother were discharged from hospital, she was struggling to breastfeed the baby. The baby didn’t get enough nutrition and therefore the father had to rush to hospital to buy formula.”

Rautenbach said on his way home, police officers stopped the father about 500m from his residence.