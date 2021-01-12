Agri SA warns extended booze ban will fuel illegal sales

Agri SA has warned that the continued ban on alcohol is likely to fuel illegal sales and called for liquor to be made available online.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the ban would be upheld during the extension of level 3 of the lockdown until February 15.

He also announced some changes to restrictions including the curfew, which will now be between 9pm and 5am.

Ramaphosa said during his address that the prohibition had eased the pressure on health-care workers battling to cope with the onslaught of Covid-19 cases.