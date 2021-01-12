Provincial government did not anticipate higher infection rates

'No strategy to deal with second wave' - Wits prof

The Gauteng government does not have reserve strategy to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 infections that has seen some hospitals overwhelmed by rising numbers of patients in need of critical care.



This is the view of Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of the Wits School of Governance’s social security systems and management studies. Van den Heever said the modelling the provincial government relied on could never provide a 100% accurate picture but that this shouldn’t take the government by surprise...