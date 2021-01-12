Borrowed pump too damp to help restore water supply in Covid-19 hotspot

A pump borrowed from Umgeni Water to restore the water supply in Durban’s southern areas was too damp to operate.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham said the pump had been modified and fitted at Northdene but was not getting into the electrical range it needed to operate as it was damp.

“It is thought it might be damp as it has not been used for some time. It is being regularly heated to try and dry it and rechecked to see if it can be put on,” she said.

Graham said the eThekwini municipality was in the process of acquiring a pump from Mondi.

The most affected area, Chatsworth, which is also a Covid-19 hotspot, entered its fifth day without water on Tuesday after a pump at Northdene malfunctioned.