ANC eThekwini councillor says 5G towers spread Covid-19, and 'whites have vaccine'

An ANC councillor in eThekwini is in hot water for suggesting there is no Covid-19, that 5G cellphone towers are killing people and that white people have already been vaccinated.

In an audio clip circulating on social media, ward 24 councillor Sifiso Mngadi says: “As leaders of eThekwini we need to take action against this disease. It is not Covid. We are getting this thing from 5G towers, [some] installed during this period in preparation of the second wave.

“Maybe we as councillors need to call a special council meeting, take a decision that all 5G towers must be disconnected in eThekwini.

“White people were vaccinated about five months ago. There was a truck that distributed the vaccine in boxes and white people from all over the province, including places like Ixopo and Vryheid, went there to receive these boxes. It was given to white people only.”