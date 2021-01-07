South Africa

Strong police presence as pallbearers carry Teddy Mafia's 'diamond-encrusted' coffin

07 January 2021 - 11:44

Dozens have gathered in Taurus Street in Shallcross, Durban, to pay their final respects to suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, otherwise known as Teddy Mafia.

Amid a strong police presence of both SAPS and metro police members, neighbours, friends and onlookers gathered in their numbers in the street on Thursday morning.

There were less than 50 people at his house. In the street there were about 100 people who were standing socially distanced apart.

The 63-year-old grandfather was gunned down on Monday, setting in motion a sequence of gory events which saw his two alleged attackers shot, decapitated and their bodies burnt in full view of the public.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

