Sars to lock down offices for two weeks to curb spread of Covid-19

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will be instituting a two-week lockdown of its offices because of concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The closure, between December 24 and January 4, is intended to curb potential infections among taxpayers and the agency’s staff, Sars said on Tuesday.

Branches will operate remotely via digital channels and existing in-branch appointments will be honoured, it said.

All new bookings made on the Sars website will be honoured by a virtual appointment via Microsoft Teams or via phone, and the Sars call centre will remain open.