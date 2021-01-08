Three cows thrown out of moving taxi as stock thieves flee police

Three cows were thrown out of a moving taxi as stock thieves fled from police near New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the K9 unit was conducting an operation in Pietermaritzburg when it was informed about a Toyota Quantum travelling with four stolen cattle in the Karkloof area.

“With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the vehicle was pursued.

“During the chase, the suspects proceeded on a gravel road towards New Hanover. In an attempt to evade police, the suspects threw three cows out of the moving taxi,” said Gwala.

The men lost control of the taxi and crashed into nearby farm hostels.

Gwala said they fled the scene on foot.

“Police impounded a taxi with false registration plates for further investigation.

“Investigations on the scene revealed that the livestock were stolen in the Rietvlei area.

“A charge of animal cruelty will also be added,” she said.

Police are continuing their search for the men.

TimesLIVE