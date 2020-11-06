Campaign to enhance safety of women and children in public recreational spaces

The Johannesburg Parks Alliance has centred their clean up initiative this year around an anti-gender-based violence project.

The alliance, made up of a group of 32 member parks around the City of Johannesburg, says it wants to enhance the safety of girls and women in open public recreational spaces, especially with the high levels of gender-based violence in Johannesburg having been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recently launched alliance has the backing of the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) and seeks to maintain, invest in and use public green spaces.

The Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo says it has a number of park adoption agreements with many residents and ratepayers associations across the City and prior to the establishment of the Johannesburg Parks Alliance, these groups did not have a common platform on which to interact and share information.