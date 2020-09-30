Parrots removed from wildlife park display for swearing at visitors

Imagine you are spending a pleasant day at a wildlife park and you are looking at the parrots on display when the birds start swearing at you.

That was the experience of several visitors to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in England, who were told where to get off while admiring the new African Greys on show.

The park is described as a “zoo with more than 100 parrot species” and attracts visitors to its quirky rainforest-like displays.

The National Parrot Sanctuary at the park is the largest of its kind in the country and recently welcomed five African greys. They were kept in a room together before being added to a display, but seemed to have learnt cuss words while boarding together.

At first it was funny but the mood changed when they started swearing at visitors.

The park's CEO Steve Nichols told CNN he had been called “a fat t**t” every time he walked past their display.