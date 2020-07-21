Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy, and the internet can’t deal

Nicki also thanked fans for their support and well-wishes.

It may not come as too big a shock to her stans, especially after she announced late last year that she was retiring to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it until the death of me,” she wrote.

This will be Nicki and hubby Kenneth “Zoo” Petty's first child together. According to New York Times, the rapper hinted in June last year that she planned to marry Kenneth, and in August changed her Twitter name to Mrs Petty.

Of course, the internet was overjoyed by the news and quickly filled timelines with messages of congratulations, earning Nicki a spot on the local Twitter trends list.

Others speculated that the rapper might be around six to seven months pregnant and should be due later this year.