Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy, and the internet can’t deal

21 July 2020 - 09:46
Nicki Minaj is having her first child.
Image: Via Nicki MInaj's Instagram

After months of speculation, American superstar Nicki Minaj has finally revealed to the world that she is pregnant with her first child.

The musician confirmed the good news with a series of snaps on social media on Monday, including one on Instagram of her dressed in an elaborate bikini, clutching her baby bump.

She simply captioned the post: “preggers”

#Preggers 💛

In perhaps one of the most artistic snaps from the glam maternity shoot, she is seen dressed in a silver veil, as she holds her baby bump in front of a kaleidoscope.

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

Nicki also thanked fans for their support and well-wishes.

It may not come as too big a shock to her stans, especially after she announced late last year that she was retiring to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it until the death of me,” she wrote.

This will be Nicki and hubby Kenneth “Zoo” Petty's first child together. According to New York Times, the rapper hinted in June last year that she planned to marry Kenneth, and in August changed her Twitter name to Mrs Petty.

Of course, the internet was overjoyed by the news and quickly filled timelines with messages of congratulations, earning Nicki a spot on the local Twitter trends list.

Others speculated that the rapper might be around six to seven months pregnant and should be due later this year.

