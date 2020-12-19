South Africa

Investigation accuses Robben Island Museum officials of mismanagement

19 December 2020 - 12:58
Robben Island Museam, where the likes of Denis Goldberg, Andrew Mlangeni, Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada, Walter Sisulu and Raymond Mhlaba were imprisoned, has been mired in controversy.
Image: Louise Gubb/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images

A probe into allegations of mismanagement at the Robben Island Museum (RIM) has accused officials at the institution of wrongdoing.

The investigation was prompted by the ex-political prisoners’ association’s claims that maladministration threatened to sink the museum.

The world heritage site — a former prison where struggle stalwarts including Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and Andrew Mlangeni were held — has been at the centre of controversy for years.

Former prisoners called for a probe into alleged irregular procurement of a multimillion-rand ferry and collusion among ferry service providers, among other matters, in November 2018.

In a statement on Friday, Khensani Maluleke, the acting chair of the museum council, said investigators had provided them with a preliminary report which accused certain officials of wrongdoing. Maluleke said the probe will be completed in February.

“In November 2018, the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association (EPPA) made certain allegations of mismanagement against Robben Island Museum,” said Maluleke.

“The RIM council resolved that its fiduciary and other statutory responsibilities required that it investigate and assess the veracity of these allegations.

