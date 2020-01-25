Ex-prisoners unhappy as Robben Island boss launches new probe

The 54-year-old politician was appointed to chair the board late last year after the resignation of his predecessor, Bernedette Muthien, and another member who both cited governance concerns.

“We have taken the decision and it is now just a matter of administrative practicalities,” Masutha told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

He said the new probe was prompted by a forensic report into alleged mismanagement of the museum, commissioned by arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa after complaints from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA).

“We are aware of allegations of impropriety [in the report]. Our obligation under the law is clear — to take appropriate action as is necessary under the law to correct any wrongdoing once it is established,” Masutha said.

“It is a process that we ourselves [the museum board] must run,” he said, adding that the board may want to commission further investigative work.

The EPPA rejected Masutha’s new probe as a delaying tactic and called for disciplinary measures against those implicated in the department’s forensic report.