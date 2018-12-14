Robben Island Museum bosses probed after ex-prisoners complain

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has instituted an independent investigation into the management of the Robben Island Museum.

This follows consultations with the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA), whose members were prisoners there during apartheid, the minister's office said on Friday.

The association had presented the ministry with a host of allegations concerning nepotism, corruption and governance problems against the museum's management team and board.

The museum then presented counter-allegations against the association.