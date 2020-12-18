'Zuma has again avoided accountability for his conduct': Zondo commission slams former president

Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the state capture commission was “a blatant violation of the foundational constitutional value of accountability, which underpins the rule of law”, the commission’s lawyers said on Friday.

With Zuma saying earlier in the week he would not participate in the commission's case lodged with the Constitutional Court, the state capture commission nonetheless went ahead and filed its legal argument in its application to compel the former president to abide by summons and come to the commission and answer questions.

In heads of argument, filed on Friday, the commission’s counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, said that, by refusing to participate: “Mr Zuma has again avoided accountability for his conduct.

“He has refused to participate in these proceedings at all, to explain his conduct at the commission. This, we submit, compounds the problem and reinforces the need for this court’s intervention.”

Ngcukaitobi said that the constitutional duty to account included two aspects: a duty to justify one’s conduct and decisions, and a duty to take responsibility for, or be held liable for, the exercise of public power. The point of giving evidence before the state capture commission was to fulfil both those aspects, he said.

The heads of argument then — over eight pages — “highlight” some of the allegations that Zuma had been called on by the commission to address — “and which he has, to date, failed to address on the merits”.