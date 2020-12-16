Zuma vs Zondo continues as former president goes to court after state capture chair won't recuse himself

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers have filed papers at the Pretoria high court to challenge deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's refusal to recuse himself as chair of the state capture commission.

A notice of motion seen by TimesLIVE on Tuesday shows that Zuma's legal team wants to review and set aside Zondo's decision not to recuse himself from “presiding over those issues that pertain to the applicant [Zuma] and his family”.

The papers give Zondo and the commission 15 days to state whether they will oppose the application, and then a further 15 days to file a responding affidavit.