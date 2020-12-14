ANC Women's League lends its support to the bereaved

Family dealt double blow as teacher's body parts disappear

The family of a slain Limpopo teacher has suffered a double blow after her remains disappeared at a government mortuary.



Precious Magabane, 33, who taught at Kabisi Primary School in Burgersfort, was reported missing in December 2018 and later some of her discarded remains were discovered at various locations alongside the Lydenburg Road last year...