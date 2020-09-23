Limpopo municipality unable to provide water and sanitation due to poor revenue collection

A rural Limpopo municipality with zero revenue collection has been unable to provide water and sanitation to residents because it does not even have technical skills to do so and instead relies on district municipality it falls under to provide the services.

Makhuduthamaga local municipality in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo is so poor that it purely depends on National Treasury funding to function and its only source of revenue is properties owned by the department of public works.

The municipality is one of a dozen councils across the country named as a "beggar" in the latest research report on Municipal Revenue Maturity Benchmark by Ntiyiso Consulting firm.

Other municipalities with equally dismal and low revenue collection rate included, KouKamma , Naledi, Ditsobotla, Newcastle, Moretele , Grearer Taung, Greater Letaba and Musina.

The research focused on municipalities' 18 traditional revenue sources, which are segmented within nine main revenue layers including grants and loans, user fees, electricity sales, water sales, property rates received, sewage and sanitation charges, refuse removal charges, fines, levies and other taxes.

Ntiyiso Consulting’s chief revenue officer Miyelani Holeni said the Makhuduthamaga had insufficient sources of revenues.