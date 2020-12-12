South Africa

Fears Zwelitsha church could be Covid-19 superspreader

By AMANDA NANO - 12 December 2020 - 10:24
Members of the Methodist church of Southern Africa in Zwelitsha dancing without masks.
Image: SCREENGRAB

The Eastern Cape Council of Churches has called for church leaders to be responsible while Covid-19 indiscriminately kills people — with the province leading in the number of deaths.

The council’s Eastern Cape president, the Rev Lulama Ntshingwa was responding to a video and pictures of a Zwelitsha Methodist church leader and his congregation who were seen dancing without wearing masks.

“I call upon the clergy to save lives, and not do things the usual way. They need to take responsibility,” Ntshingwa said.

“Everyone must be careful as you don’t know who is positive and who is not. We need to keep safe.”

SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE received pictures and videos of a Zwelitsha Methodist Church congregation, with several male members dancing without masks — including their presiding minister the  Rev Luxolo Mselana.

Unconfirmed reports say several people who attended the church had been admitted to hospital, with at least three people believed to have died from Covid-19 related complication

Read more on this story on DispatchLIVE.

