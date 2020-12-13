US government secures access to 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses till date, the vaccine developer said, adding that of first order lot, about 20 million doses will be delivered by December end and the remaining in the first quarter of 2021.

The US in August entered an agreement with Moderna to acquire 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine for about $1.5 billion, with an option to secure an additional 400 million doses.

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a meeting on December 17 to discuss Moderna's request for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine.

Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to issue an EUA for Pfizer Inc and partner Biotech SE's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine as soon as Friday, according to the New York Times.