South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

By DispatchLIVE - 14 December 2020 - 08:14
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is working in isolation from home after testing positive for Covid-19.
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is working in isolation from home after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: FILE/ MARK ANDREWS

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Gomba's Covid-19 results came back on Sunday.

“The MEC is at home in isolation as per the protocols for Covid-19,” said Manana.

“The MEC would like to advise all those with whom she came directly into contact to get tested for Covid-19.

“She started her isolation period on Sunday. She is asymptomatic and will continue with her duties working from home.”

Gomba urged people to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and to wash and sanitise their hands frequently.

DispatchLIVE

Covid outbreak at Stats SA training session in Pretoria

Stats SA employees and contract workers attending a training course at a Pretoria hotel have been asked to stay in their rooms after four people in ...
News
21 hours ago

Choose between life and death this Christmas, Mkhize tells SA

South Africans must choose between life and "sickness or death" as the country faces a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, health ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X