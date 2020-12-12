More than 200 Covid-19 deaths and 8,300 new cases in 24 hours
SA recorded more than 200 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll close to 23,000.
There were also more than 8,300 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the same period.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the 8,319 new infections surfaced during 44,074 tests — a positivity rate just shy of 18.9%.
Of the latest 205 Covid-19 related deaths, 96 were in the Eastern Cape. There were also 42 in the Western Cape, 20 each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Free State and two in Limpopo.
This means there are now 22,952 confirmed deaths from the virus across SA.
TimesLIVE
