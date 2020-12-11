PhD student developing foot and mouth testing kit
Seoke scoops award for academic excellence
A PhD student from the University of Pretoria is one of 20 young women who have been awarded the Sub-Saharan Africa Young Talent Award for academic excellence.
LaToya Seoke, 33, a specialist in foot and mouth disease in goats, was awarded €10,000 (R180,000) by Unesco and L’Oréal, which will go towards her work in creating a quick diagnostic testing kit that can be used in the field...
