Selepe felt Obani Lababantu stood a chance to usher in new year

GeeSixFive had big plans for her hit song

The late musician, Olpha Selepe, wanted to see her single Obani Lababantu being in the top 10 list of the most popular songs of the year.



Selepe, who died on Wednesday due to a Covid-19-related illness, believed that her song stood a good chance of being voted by the public as the song that would usher the country into the new year. ..