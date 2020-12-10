Judge to rule on Friday whether leaked matric exams will be rewritten

Judge Norman Davis will hand down judgment electronically on Friday as to whether two leaked matric examination papers will be rewritten.

Davis reserved judgment on Thursday at the Pretoria high court after hearing applications by AfriForum and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to reverse a decision to rewrite physical science paper 2 and maths paper 2.

The court is also being asked to compel the basic education department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of four pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in any irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

Advocate Chris Erasmus, representing the basic education department, said it was best that pupils rewrote the papers while the material was still fresh in their minds.

“There is rationality in that we didn't want the learners to go on switch-off mode and then have to return to come and write. The material is still fresh in your mind as you have just previously written,” he said.