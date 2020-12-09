Thursday is D-Day for court challenges to matric exams rewrite

Separate challenges to the matric exam rewrite after a cheating scandal will be heard together in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum and independent pupils are asking the court to halt the impending rewrite of the matric physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2 exams.

The parties are seeking an urgent court order setting aside basic education minister Angie Motshekga's announcement that the two leaked papers must be rewritten.

The court is also being asked to compel the basic education department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of the four pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in the alleged irregularity regarding the leaked papers.