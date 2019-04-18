Time of faith revival for Christians

Prayer, Holy Communion, scripture reading and the Seven Words will form part of most church services as Christians across the globe celebrate the Passover this weekend.

Millions in SA will visit different parts of the country as Christians remember the death and resurrection of Christ.

Archbishop Stephen Zondo, of the Rivers of Living Waters, said the church will have its service in Vanderbiljpark, Emfuleni, starting tomorrow.

Zondo said his congregation would retain its old tradition of having Seven Words - the reading and interpretation of the words that Christ spoke while hanging on the cross.

"Four young people will be joining me to preach at the weekend and we have confirmed visits from the EFF, ANC and ATM. The theme of our Easter conference is 'Breaking the Cycle of Pain'.