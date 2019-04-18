Time of faith revival for Christians
Prayer, Holy Communion, scripture reading and the Seven Words will form part of most church services as Christians across the globe celebrate the Passover this weekend.
Millions in SA will visit different parts of the country as Christians remember the death and resurrection of Christ.
Archbishop Stephen Zondo, of the Rivers of Living Waters, said the church will have its service in Vanderbiljpark, Emfuleni, starting tomorrow.
Zondo said his congregation would retain its old tradition of having Seven Words - the reading and interpretation of the words that Christ spoke while hanging on the cross.
"Four young people will be joining me to preach at the weekend and we have confirmed visits from the EFF, ANC and ATM. The theme of our Easter conference is 'Breaking the Cycle of Pain'.
"We have chosen this theme due to the reoccurrence of painful things that people are experiencing now and again," Zondo said.
A total of four services will be held over the weekend.
Pastor Simon Lerefolo, of the Every Nation Church, told Sowetan that his church will be gathered in Parktown North from tonight, starting with a service dedicated to the Holy Communion.
Two other services will be held tomorrow, focusing on why Jesus actually died.
A big service will then be held on Sunday focusing on resurrection and reasons why it still matters.
Dr Kings Maidoh, of the Divine Mandate Church, said the congregation will have its Easter celebrations starting tomorrow at its Yeoville branch, in Johannesburg.
Other branches across the city will have their own Easter services running concurrently.
Like many other Christian churches, Divine Mandate Church will also dedicate time to reflect on the Seven Words, which are believed to be the last words Jesus uttered on the cross. The two services will be conducted under the theme "That Same Church".
"I choose this theme because people don't understand that we are preaching and serving that same Jesus who died 2000 years ago and resurrected on the third day.
"...he is still alive," Maidoh said.