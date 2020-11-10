Archbishop Stephen Zondo accused of rape

At least two women have made startling allegations of rape against the religious leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries during hearings into allegations of sexual abuse at the church in Evaton, south of Johannesburg.



The CRL Rights Commission heard chilling testimony on Tuesday from two women who accused Archbishop Stephen Zondo of rape dating back to decades. One of the victims accused Zondo of repeatedly raping her when she was only seven years old. ..